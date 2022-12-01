The Final Battle of Jason Aaron’s “Avengers” Story Begins in March

Yesterday, comic readers witnessed the opening of the biggest Avengers story in Marvel Comics history in “Avengers Assemble Alpha #1.” The one-shot kicked off a monumental saga that will serve as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s nearly five-year run on Avengers and run through upcoming issues of Aaron’s two Avengers titles, “Avengers” and “Avengers Forever.” Joined by superstar artists Bryan Hitch, Javier Garrón, and Aaron Kuder, the visionary comic writer has crafted a story so massive in scope that it may very well shatter the Avengers mythos!

Tying together plot threads from throughout Aaron’s run, “Avengers Assemble” is 10-part showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the evilest forces in the multiverse.

At Infinity’s End stands Avengers Tower which has fallen under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto.

The Avengers that fans know and love will unite with heroes from the past, future, and far reaches of the multiverse to defend Avengers Tower and the fate of Marvel history as we know it. Can they work together? And will their power be enough to prevent the end of all that is?

In “Avengers #66,” enter the dark heart of all that is where the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus.

In “Avengers Forever #15,” the greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse continues to defy expectations as Avengers from throughout time and space, including countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder, unite on the battlefield. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider

Check out March’s covers now and stay tuned later this month for the cover reveal of the final issue in Jason Aaron’s Avengers run, “Avengers Assemble Omega #1.”

