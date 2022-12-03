ABC Orders New Drama Pilot From Joey Falco

ABC has ordered a new legal-based drama pilot from the former showrunner of Charmed, Joey Falco, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new legal soap from Joey Falco, who previously worked on Charmed, Sleepy Hollow, and Heroes Reborn.

and The new series, Judgement, will reportedly play out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.

will reportedly play out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage. 20th Television is the studio producing the new series with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Jordan Cerf also set to executive produce alongside Falco.

The new series is the latest pilot order from ABC. Earlier this fall, it handed a pilot order to Drew Goddard for a drama series based on French series HIP.

Simran Sethi, EVP Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment, told Deadline earlier this fall, regarding the new programming strategy for the network, “It’s about a first cycle and batch of pilots like the Drew Goddard [project], which will be for fall of 2023 and we’ll continue with those pickups over the course of the fall.” Judgemental is the latest of those pickups and pilot orders.