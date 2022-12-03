Walt Disney Family Museum Announces December Programming

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has slated a full month’s worth of activities for members and non-members alike this December.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced their slate of programming for the month, with a combination of virtual and in-person programs:
- VIRTUAL TALK
- Sincerely, Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston with John Canemaker
- Wed, Dec 14 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- FREE for members, Registration Required
- $8 non-members
- Join Academy Award®-winning animator, author, and teacher John Canemaker as he discusses his 30-year friendship with legendary Disney character animators, Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston, and analyzes their animation techniques.
- STORYTIME FOR KIDS
- Holiday Storytime with Santa J. Claus
- Sat, Dec 17 | 11am | Theater
- FREE, Registration Required
- We are welcoming back a very special guest this holiday season! Join us as Santa J. Claus reads “T’was the Night Before Christmas” and shares his favorite Disney memories and holiday traditions.
- Tickets for the programs listed above will be available online beginning Friday, December 2 at noon.
- FILM SCREENING
- Frozen (2013)
- Sat & Sun, Dec 11–18 | 2pm | Theater
- Sat, Dec 24 & 31 | 1pm | Theater
- No screenings on December 3, 4, 10, or 25
- FREE for members
- $10 adults, seniors, and students | $8 youth
- $5 with general admission or a member guest
- FREE for children ages 5 and under
- San Francisco might not be the easiest place to “Build a Snowman,” but with the help of Elsa’s icy powers, anything is possible! Join us for a month-long screening of one of the most popular animated films of all-time, Frozen (2013), as Princess Anna and company help solve the eternal winter plaguing the kingdom of Arendelle.
- Film screenings are subject to change. If you’re unable to attend a film screening within the first 20 minutes of the film duration, please contact our Ticketing team at [email protected] for a refund.
- TALK
- A Conversation with the Founders of Baobab Studios
- Sat, Dec 3 | 1pm | Theater
- FREE | Registration Required
- Join us for a conversation with the executive team at Baobab Studios about their journey to inspire its audience to dream, evoke a sense of wonder, and tell stories that matter. This mission permeates the studio’s slate of award-winning creative projects, many of which are being adapted into books, films, games, original series, and more. Moderated by Public Programs Manager Tracie Timmer, the conversation includes CEO and Co-Founder Maureen Fan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Eric Darnell, and Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder Larry Cutler.
- EXHIBITIONS
- Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope
- Open November 17, 2022 through March 20, 2023
- Presented in conjunction with Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition
- Lower Lobby
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is honored to host Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope, a new exhibition of recent works by painter Chris Miller.
- Growing up in southern California where the orchards of the San Fernando Valley and the nearby Santa Monica Mountains afforded access to the natural world, Chris Miller frequently expressed his experiences in crayon and colored pencil drawings, giving physical form to his imagination. He also found inspiration and encouragement from his grandfather, Walt Disney.
- This vibrant collection of abstract paintings is an exploration of Chris' memories of nature, serving as a meditation on the beauty of unique trees, rocks, flowers, and views, which have long served as sources of his inspiration.
- Proceeds from the sale of these artworks will benefit The Walt Disney Family Museum's educational initiatives, including The Walt Disney Family Museum Animation Academy.
- Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition
- Open November 17, 2022 through March 20, 2023
- Theater Gallery
- For Walt Disney and his family, the holidays were a time to create magical memories and celebrate traditions. And while Walt and his family celebrated Christmas, there are many end-of-year holidays and traditions observed around the world, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ōmisoka, Diwali, Las Posadas, Three Kings Day, Toji, seasonal solstices, and New Year’s.
- Many end-of-the-year celebrations honor our environments, taking inspiration from the natural world and the great flora that surrounds us. For this year’s Spirit of the Season exhibition, we called on artists to take a page from our special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, and create artworks that celebrate nature and the lush, abundant plant-matter that form our environment and lend themselves to holiday symbolism. Adult and teen artists were invited to submit artwork inspired by their own holiday traditions and expressing what the spirit of the season means to them.
- Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece
- Open now through Jan 8, 2023
- Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall
- Thu–Sun | 10am–5pm (last gallery entry at 4pm)
- $20 adults | $15 seniors, students, and first member guest*
- $5 youths | FREE for members and children 5 and under
- We are delighted to welcome you to our newest major special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, in celebration of the beloved Disney animated classic’s 55th anniversary. Guest-curated by acclaimed animator and Disney Legend Andreas Deja, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece is now open in the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.
- This original exhibition explores the creative complexities behind the making of The Jungle Book (1967), including each character’s unique personality and voice actor counterparts, the rich artwork and use of cutting-edge animation techniques, the memorable soundtrack of original songs by the Sherman Brothers and Terry Gilkyson, the impact of Walt’s passing during production, and the film’s enduring popularity and influence decades after its release.