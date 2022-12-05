Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley, star of beloved sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71.

People "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

They also took a moment to thank the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Alley is best known for her role of Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers .

As for her Disney credits, Alley starred in Toothless, a Wonderful World of Disney presentation on ABC.

She also reprised her iconic Cheers role for Mickey's 60th Birthday.

Alley earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991.

She also starred in the feature film Look Who's Talking alongside John Travolta, who paid tribute to Alley on his Instagram "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

