Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley, star of beloved sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71.
- People has reported that Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced today that the actress passed away after a short battle with cancer.
- "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
- They also took a moment to thank the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.
- Alley is best known for her role of Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers.
- As for her Disney credits, Alley starred in Toothless, a Wonderful World of Disney presentation on ABC.
- She also reprised her iconic Cheers role for Mickey’s 60th Birthday.
- Alley earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991.
- She also starred in the feature film Look Who’s Talking alongside John Travolta, who paid tribute to Alley on his Instagram.
- "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."