Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Executive Heather Hust Rivera Exits The Walt Disney Company

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution executive Heather Hust Rivera has exited the Walt Disney Company, according to Variety.

Heather Hust Rivera served as the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

She will be exiting the Walt Disney Company after nearly two decades.

The exit is just the latest in a line of changes that have come since Bob Iger returned as CEO of the company.

Hust Rivera reported directly to Kareem Daniel, who also left the company

Hust Rivera held various publicity roles for Disney Parks and resorts before becoming the leader of all of Disney’s video, web, and social media teams for corporate functions.

She became the senior vice president of communications at DMED in March 2021, where she oversaw global communications for all of the department, which included Disney+ Hulu ESPN ABC Disney Channel Freeform FX

What they’re saying: