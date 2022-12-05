Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Executive Heather Hust Rivera Exits The Walt Disney Company

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution executive Heather Hust Rivera has exited the Walt Disney Company, according to Variety.
- Heather Hust Rivera served as the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.
- She will be exiting the Walt Disney Company after nearly two decades.
- The exit is just the latest in a line of changes that have come since Bob Iger returned as CEO of the company.
- Hust Rivera reported directly to Kareem Daniel, who also left the company recently as a result of Iger’s corporate restructuring.
- Hust Rivera held various publicity roles for Disney Parks and resorts before becoming the leader of all of Disney’s video, web, and social media teams for corporate functions.
- She became the senior vice president of communications at DMED in March 2021, where she oversaw global communications for all of the department, which included Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ as well as linear television channels including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.
What they’re saying:
- Heather Hust Rivera: “I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some of the industry’s hardest working, most talented, and amazingly creative people. I wish the team nothing but the best, and look forward to what the next chapter holds.”