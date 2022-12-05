ABC Releases Trailer For Upcoming Unscripted Series “The Parent Test”

ABC has released a new trailer, giving viewers an exciting look at their latest unscripted series that dives deep into the many distinct and different parenting styles hosted by Ali Wentworth and expert Dr. Adolph Brown, in The Parent Test.

What’s Happening:

ABC has released the new trailer for their upcoming unscripted series, The Parent Test , which is set to debut on Thursday, December 15th.

, which is set to debut on Thursday, December 15th. In the trailer, viewers can see some of the hilarious (and not so hilarious) drama that unfolds as parents discuss and show off their different parenting styles.

Based on a hit Australian television format, The Parent Test will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates.

Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

Don't miss the special premiere of The Parent Test on Thursday December 15th on ABC and Stream the next day on Hulu