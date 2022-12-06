New Featurette Builds Excitement for “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Fans are getting a closer look at what’s in store for them when they see the long-awaited return of the universe they fell in love with with the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water thanks to a new featurette.

What’s Happening:

The official Avatar YouTube account has shared a new video that serves as a behind the scenes featurette featuring James Cameron and the cast of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The spoiler-free video features much of the cast of the new film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver sharing their experience filming the new movie while also sharing their excitement for the new movie. And it's easy to see why. The featurette is chock full of stunning visuals, as well as the creatures and Na'vi seen in the film.

the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in theaters on December 16th, 2022.