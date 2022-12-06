Social Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been seen by some and they are sharing their thoughts on social media.

The overwhelming majority of social media reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water are positive. Many took the chance to praise the filmmaking capabilities of James Cameron.

James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, it’s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where we’re just watching the characters’ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

As someone who LIKED — but didn't LOVE — the first AVATAR, let me tell you:



AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away.



Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime.



James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022

This is James Cameron leaning right into that Cameron playbook. There are Titanic vibes, True Lies vibes, Abyss vibes, Terminator 2 vibes – it is Cameron in top form, matching tremendous visuals w/ a VERY entertaining & emotional story that leaves you wanting more. LOVED! pic.twitter.com/Dz1FL6a2It — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

While the biggest critique of the first film is the lack of a compelling plot, many are saying the sequel delivers on that front.

So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is one of the most visually stunning films I have seen. Incredible on an almost obscene level. Crucially, it also manages an engaging story with new & returning characters. Yes, it is long at 3+ hours, but James Cameron's only gone and bloody delivered… pic.twitter.com/oBjoWwiGaF — Tori Brazier (@dinotaur) December 7, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.



It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

Of course, not everyone was totally on board with the new film. Some of the complaints include another weak story and too many characters.

Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action. pic.twitter.com/opr6CRyOwk — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2022

So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater: Liked it, didn't love it. The good news is that 3D is good again (yay!), and the action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act). But many of the storylines feel like they have to stop and start, and the high frame rate was hit & miss for me. pic.twitter.com/eY4G76R1AJ — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) December 6, 2022

One of the things that is pretty consistently mentioned, as you may have noticed, is the staggering runtime of the film, which clocks in at three hours and 12 minutes.

As an Avatar stan, I had high hopes for #AvatarTheWayofWater and for me it totally delivers. Sure it's a little long, but worth it for the gorgeous visuals, wonderful new characters. A total thrill. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is an absolute visual masterpiece, stunning to look at and wonder how they pieced this world together. There are also some plucky performances from newbies and Lang is incredible!



But it's too much – too much story, too many characters, and too long. pic.twitter.com/cTfiQbDTvV — Sarah Cook – Author (@CookieNScreen) December 7, 2022

The biggest takeaway from these reactions seems to be: if you loved the first film, you’ll love this one too.

Just saw #AvatarTheWayofWater I was a big fan of the first one and I’m a big fan of this one. Emotional and absolutely stunning. It’s such a cinematic experience. I don’t know if it’ll win over a lot of people who didn’t like the first one but I was happy to be back in Pandora. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 7, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in theaters on December 16th, 2022.