Venom Faces Off with Doctor Doom in “Venom: Lethal Protector II” in March

This year, Venom co-creator David Michelinie made his epic return to the world of symbiotes in “Venom: Lethal Protector,” and the hit series took readers back to Venom’s early days as a wicked web-slinger. Now, prepare for round two as Michelinie is back with another all-new five-issue Venom saga in “Venom: Lethal Protector II.”

Known for his legendary run on “Amazing Spider-Man” where he introduced and defined Venom alongside Todd MacFarlane, Michelinie knows better than anyone how dangerous Venom can be.

Join him for another captivating adventure set in the sinister symbiote’s past when brains — and Spider-Man — were still on the menu.

This time, Michelinie will unite with rising star Farid Karami to weave an epic, blockbuster story pitting Venom against one of comic books’ most iconic villains – Doctor Doom!

Swinging from the streets of NYC to the kingdom of Latveria, Eddie Brock is challenged like never before! What (or who) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel

Brock vs. Doom. ‘Nuff said! Be there for this incredible showdown when “Venom: Lethal Protector II” arrives in March.

What they’re saying: