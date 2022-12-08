FX Orders Pilot for New Drama Series Based on Don Winslow’s “The Border,” E.J. Bonilla to Star

FX has ordered a pilot for a new drama series based on Don Winslow's The Border, with E.J. Bonilla set to star, according to Deadline.

is the third book in Winslow’s bestselling Cartel Trilogy. Daniel Zelman will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Shane Salerno will also executive produce.

for television, along with Winslow, Diego Gutierrez, Scott Free and Jayro Bustamante, who will also direct the pilot. Anabel Hernández will serve as a consulting producer.

Bonilla is set to star in the series as Art Keller and he will be joined by: Frank Blake as Sean Callan Annie Shapero as Nora Hayden Sebastian Buitrón as Adan Barrera Luis Bordonada as Miguel Angel Barrera

is an epic saga that reveals the dark truths about America’s failed 50-year war on drugs. Taking us from the streets of New York to the poppy fields of Mexico, the jungles of Central America, and The White House, The Border explodes the myths of the drug war through the intertwining narratives of characters on both sides of the Mexican-American border: an obsessive Mexican-American DEA agent, a young boxing promoter who inherits a drug empire, a jaded teenager who rises to power in the world of high class escorts, and an Irish kid from the streets of Hell’s kitchen who becomes a ruthless, international hitman.

The story follows these characters on a raw, unflinching journey through history, as they are pulled ever deeper into the drug war and forced to confront the limits of their humanity.

The pilot is set to begin production in Mexico in 2023.