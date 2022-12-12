Disney+ Greenlights “Witch Mountain” Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Reimagining the Classic Film Franchise

Disney+ announced today a pilot greenlight for Witch Mountain, a reimagining of the successful film franchise. The series is a modern reinvention of the cult classic that takes place in the shadow of “Witch Mountain,” following two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.

Bryce Dallas Howard ( Jurassic World: Dominion ) will lead the pilot alongside Isabel Gravitt ( The Watcher ), Levi Miller ( Streamline ), Bianca “b” Norwood ( We Crashed ) and Jackson Kelly ( Straight Man ).

stars in the leading role as “Audrey,” Tia's devoted and loving mother. Her husband died from a mental illness and she tries to reassure a fretful Tia that she shows no sign of following her father's dark spiral. A warm mama bear type, but like everyone in this town, not everything is as it seems. Howard is a multi-hyphenate creator who continues to work both on-screen and behind the camera. As an actor, she recently starred alongside Chris Pratt in Universal’s Jurassic World franchise and next stars in Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle for Apple TV+. Earlier this year, Howard lent her voice to the Star Wars character “Yaddle” in the animated Disney+ series Tales of the Jedi .

as “Tia,” a straight-A student who's regarded by her classmates as “perfect,” although she regards herself as flawed. She's terrified of failure and is plagued by nightmares and fears that her late father's schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. Tia has “hallucinations” in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages. Gravitt is known for her series regular role as “Ellie Brannock” in Netflix's hit limited series The Watcher . She also had recurring roles in ABC American Housewife and Hulu Little Fires Everywhere .

as “Ben,” a troubled teen who makes ends meet by writing papers for other students but he's got a hot temper and if he slugs another student, he'll be expelled. Ben is best friends with Corey, his co-worker at the diner. He’s recently made a troubling discovery about himself, he can force others in his vicinity to move according to his will and there's something drawing him inexplicably in the direction of Tia. Miller is best known for his roles in Pan , A Wrinkle in Time and Better Watch Out .

as “Corey,” Ben's closest friend, an outsider with tattoos, Corey is a very mature teen who comes across older than they are. They are one step away from expulsion and puts more care into looking like a My Chemical Romance song that became an anime fan. Corey works at the local diner alongside Ben and is in his circle of trust, but doesn't appreciate it when he tries to act as their protector. Norwood can be seen in the AppleTV+ series We Crashed , as well as the Showtime series Let the Right One In .

as “Peter,” Tia's closest male friend. Peter is lovesick on the subject of Tia, but she's unaware of his charms, and equally unaware of his devotion. But when Tia expresses her concerns about the seemingly impossible happenings around them, she learns that Peter's observant, cautious nature might be an asset in figuring out the mystery around them. Jackson has a busy year ahead with the release of his major recurring role in the highly anticipated AMC series Straight Man and Hard Miles . He’s currently starring in the fifth installment of the cult-followed Shudder franchise V/H/S/99 .

and . He’s currently starring in the fifth installment of the cult-followed Shudder franchise . Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas co-wrote the pilot of Witch Mountain and are executive producers; Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria) will direct and is executive producer on the pilot. John Fox and John Davis of Davis Entertainment are executive producing as well as Gary Marsh. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.