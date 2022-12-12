Treat Yourself to Free Shipping Any Size Order at shopDisney

Happy Holidays Disney friends! Ahead of this month’s winter fun, shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide. Guests can shop delightful decorations, charming collections and terrific toys all while taking advantage of the free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you still have holiday shopping to tackle, shopDisney is the place to visit especially since today it’s Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

While holidays like Hanukkah and Christmas are certainly a main focus for many guests, there’s no shame in fleshing out your assortment of collectibles, selecting fun fashions for your next Disney vacation, or surprising a loved one “just ‘cause.”

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Grumpy Light-Up Nutcracker Figure – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Disneyland Pennant Flag Backpack – Disneyland 2023

Minnie Mouse Disney100 Doll and Accessories Set

Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse – Disney100 Plush – Small 12 1/2''

Up to 50% Off Holiday Items

Give the best gifts this year as you celebrate the season with family and friends. Best of all you can save up to 50% on a great selection of magical items as part of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals!

Peter Pan Pin Ornament – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Icon Placemat – Disney Homestead Collection

Minnie Mouse Holiday Dress and Headband Set for Baby

Ewok Christmas Sweater for Kids by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars

Santa Mickey Mouse Corduroy Shirt for Kids

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Avatar: The Way of Water Bucket Hat by Spirit Jersey

Squeeze & Blink Grogu Plush by Mattel – Star Wars

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde Knit Beanie and Gloves Set for Kids – Zootopia

Jessie Marionette – Toy Story

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament – Walt Disney World 2023

