Roundup Rodeo BBQ Set to Open in Spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt disney Imagineering has shared a look inside Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Toy Story Land in Disney’s hollywood Studios and revealed that the new restaurant will open in Spring 2023.

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account

The post refers to the restaurant as “delicious barbecue and toy-sized fun.”

It also revealed that the restaurant, which was originally planned to open this year

The Disney Parks Blog Toy Story films.

films. It will also feature the rodeo’s star performers: Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her leapin’ sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff.

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ: