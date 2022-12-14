Roundup Rodeo BBQ Set to Open in Spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt disney Imagineering has shared a look inside Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Toy Story Land in Disney’s hollywood Studios and revealed that the new restaurant will open in Spring 2023.
- The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared four new photos inside Roundup Rodeo BBQ.
- The post refers to the restaurant as “delicious barbecue and toy-sized fun.”
- It also revealed that the restaurant, which was originally planned to open this year, is now set for a Spring 2023 opening.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared even more details on the restaurant, including a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story films.
- It will also feature the rodeo’s star performers: Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her leapin’ sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff.
About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:
- A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.
- The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.
- The restaurant will be an expansion of the land.
- Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.
- Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!