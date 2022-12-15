With The Santa Clauses season one recently wrapping up on Disney+, the first two episodes of the series are now set to air across multiple Disney-owned platforms.
What's Happening:
- The Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses is coming to linear television for a string of special airings.
- The first two episodes of the show will air as follows:
- Freeform: Friday, December 16, at 8 p.m. EST/PST (following a special marathon of the Santa Clause movie trilogy)
- FX: Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m. EST/PST
- ABC: Christmas Eve, December 24, at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. PST
- Disney Channel: Christmas Day, December 25 at 7 p.m. EST/PST
- This news was shared on The Santa Clauses Twitter page with a very special message from Santa Claus himself (allegedly).
- The letter says:
Christmas time is on its way and the Clauses have an announcement too big for my sleigh.
I've made my list, checked it twice, and I've decided to share a sneak peek for those who've been nice.
An opportunity (or four) to watch The Santa Clauses is coming soon to bring joy to your home without leaving your living room.
Just as the elves from my workshop spread Christmas cheer, you too can catch the holiday spirit with the first two episodes here.
For those who were naughty (including ones trying to steal my job) there is still time for you to turn things around and stop behaving like spoiled eggnog.
Start by watching The Santa Clauses all Christmas week long.
It will warm your heart and lift your spirits; I wouldn't steer you wrong.
Now get cozy and comfy cause you'll love what you see, then catch the full season on Disney+.
Start streaming with episode three.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good (binge-watch) night.
With Cheer,
Santa Claus
- All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Disney+.
- Additionally, as announced this week, Season 2 of The Santa Clauses has been greenlit.