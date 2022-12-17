Celebrate “Avatar: The Way of Water” With Specialty Items From AMC Theatres

Theatre-goers can immerse themselves more into the world of Pandora as seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, thanks to a new popcorn bucket and cup available at AMC Theatres.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, AMC Theatres is offering exclusive Avatar collectibles with their concessions.
- A durable, large “Wave” bowl is available with a large popcorn, and a large double-wall cup is available with a large drink. This cup features a layer of glitter-filled water to give the look of bioluminescence as seen in the highly-anticipated sequel.
- At press time, the bowl retails for $24.99 and the cup is $19.99. You can find the items in AMC Theatres now, and they are available while supplies last.
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters everywhere.