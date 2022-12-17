Celebrate “Avatar: The Way of Water” With Specialty Items From AMC Theatres

Theatre-goers can immerse themselves more into the world of Pandora as seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, thanks to a new popcorn bucket and cup available at AMC Theatres.

Epic collectibles for an epic adventure. Take home our exclusive Avatar light-up collectibles like our wave bowl with Large Popcorn and double-wall cup with Large drink. Available while supplies last in-theatre starting 12/15! #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/9P40fMkwCI — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) December 15, 2022

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, AMC Theatres is offering exclusive Avatar collectibles with their concessions.

A durable, large "Wave" bowl is available with a large popcorn, and a large double-wall cup is available with a large drink. This cup features a layer of glitter-filled water to give the look of bioluminescence as seen in the highly-anticipated sequel.

At press time, the bowl retails for $24.99 and the cup is $19.99. You can find the items in AMC Theatres now, and they are available while supplies last.