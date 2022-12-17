“GMA” Guest List: Stanley Tucci, Debbie Gibson and More to Appear Week of December 19th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 19th-24th:

  • Monday, December 19
    • Erielle Reshef (Reports on how the Jewish community is celebrating at a time when antisemitism is on the rise)
    • 12 Days of Cookies (Chef Alex Guarnaschelli)
    • Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
    • Performance by Shaggy
  • Tuesday, December 20
    • Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
    • GMA Gives Back”
    • Shop This Store: Ulta
    • 12 Days of Cookies (Dan Pelosi)
  • Wednesday, December 21
    • Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
    • Stanley Tucci (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)
    • 12 Days of Cookies (Jake Cohen)
    • GMA Gives Back”
    • Performance by Pentatonix
  • Thursday, December 22
    • Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
    • 12 Days of Cookies (Renato Poliafito)
    • Lama Hasan (Inside the fashion of Emily in Paris)
    • Cast of The Piano Lesson
    • Performance by Debbie Gibson
  • Friday, December 23
    • 12 Days of Cookies (Anna Francese Gass)
    • GMA“’s Great Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown
  • Saturday, December 24
    • Last-minute tips for a festive feast
    • ESPN NBA trophy tree topper
    • Last-minute tips to prep presents like a pro
    • Titanic turns 25

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.