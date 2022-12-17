As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 19th-24th:

Monday, December 19 Erielle Reshef (Reports on how the Jewish community is celebrating at a time when antisemitism is on the rise) 12 Days of Cookies (Chef Alex Guarnaschelli) Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America) Performance by Shaggy

Tuesday, December 20 Sharna Burgess ( Dancing with the Stars ) Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America) “ GMA Gives Back” Shop This Store: Ulta 12 Days of Cookies (Dan Pelosi)

Wednesday, December 21 Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America) Stanley Tucci ( I Wanna Dance with Somebody ) 12 Days of Cookies (Jake Cohen) “ GMA Gives Back” Performance by Pentatonix

Thursday, December 22 Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America) 12 Days of Cookies (Renato Poliafito) Lama Hasan (Inside the fashion of Emily in Paris ) Cast of The Piano Lesson Performance by Debbie Gibson

Friday, December 23 12 Days of Cookies (Anna Francese Gass) “ GMA “’s Great Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown

Saturday, December 24 Last-minute tips for a festive feast ESPN NBA trophy tree topper Last-minute tips to prep presents like a pro Titanic turns 25



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.