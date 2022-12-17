As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 19th-24th:
- Monday, December 19
- Erielle Reshef (Reports on how the Jewish community is celebrating at a time when antisemitism is on the rise)
- 12 Days of Cookies (Chef Alex Guarnaschelli)
- Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
- Performance by Shaggy
- Tuesday, December 20
- Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars)
- Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
- “GMA Gives Back”
- Shop This Store: Ulta
- 12 Days of Cookies (Dan Pelosi)
- Wednesday, December 21
- Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
- Stanley Tucci (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)
- 12 Days of Cookies (Jake Cohen)
- “GMA Gives Back”
- Performance by Pentatonix
- Thursday, December 22
- Will Ganss (Search for the ugliest Christmas sweater in America)
- 12 Days of Cookies (Renato Poliafito)
- Lama Hasan (Inside the fashion of Emily in Paris)
- Cast of The Piano Lesson
- Performance by Debbie Gibson
- Friday, December 23
- 12 Days of Cookies (Anna Francese Gass)
- “GMA“’s Great Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown
- Saturday, December 24
- Last-minute tips for a festive feast
- ESPN NBA trophy tree topper
- Last-minute tips to prep presents like a pro
- Titanic turns 25
