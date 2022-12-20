“Invincible Iron Man #1” to Receive Two New Second Printing Covers

This past Wednesday, Marvel fans witnessed the beginning of an all-new era for Tony Stark in “Invincible Iron Man #1.” Now, after selling out last week, the new comic will receive two new second printing covers.

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri have taken over the armored Avenger’s adventures and didn’t pull any punches in their explosive first issue, which sold out and will return in February with a second printing.

The two new second printing covers will celebrate the character’s iconic legacy by showcasing the many armors Tony has suited up in over the years: a brand-new piece by superstar artist Mark Bagley and definitive Iron Man artist Bob Layton’s showstopping connecting piece in all its glory.

“Invincible Iron Man #1″ ended with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom, having lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But don’t count Stark out just yet. In upcoming issues, Stark will navigate his new status in the Marvel Universe in surprising ways. Readers will see Iron Man court new allies, embrace bold solutions, and make startling moves that will affect his relationships with the Avengers and mutantkind. Is he building towards a brighter future or will he be the architect of further destruction?

Iron Man’s 60th anniversary year promises to be one of his best yet! Don’t miss your chance to jump on board with the second printings of “Invincible Iron Man #1″ this February.