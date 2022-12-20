Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck are bringing back 90s fashion in a new collection coming soon from Loungefly! Fans of these iconic ladies can return their wardrobe to the decade of coloring blocking and polka dots with this fun assortment of apparel and accessories that only Loungefly could dream up.

What’s Happening:

is giving fans a fun nod to the past with their throwback Disney collection inspired by Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck’s ‘90s style. Fashioned with polka dots and pastel colors, the new apparel and accessories brings out the playfulness and feminine charm of decade across several styles fans will adore. The collection includes: Mini Backpack Crossbody Bag Wallet Headband Hoodie Ringer tee

Pastel colors of yellow, pink and blue dance across the collection and are perfectly complemented with contrasting polka dots that will instantly transport you back to the era of harmonious fashion.

The accessories are made of vegan leather and feature rose gold hardware accents. As for apparel, the hoodie and ringer tee come in unisex sizes ranging from S through 3X.

The Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck collection will be available January 2023 on Loungefly.com .

. Prices range from $30-$80. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Disney fans can celebrate the 1990s in style with this throwback collection that’s simple, playful and chic. It also stars two of the decades most important icons, BFF’s Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Mini Backpack – $80.00

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Crossbody Bag – $70.00

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Wallet – $40.00

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Headband – $30.00

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Hoodie – $70.00

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Ringer tee – $30.00

