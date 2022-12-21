ESPN Will Air a Holiday Storytelling Marathon This Christmas Eve

ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve which will feature 15 hours of storytelling. This will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.

  • ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve featuring 15 hours of storytelling, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
  • The storytelling will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.
  • Stories from ESPN 30 for 30, E60, ESPN Films, SC Featured, Fifty50, and ESPN+ Originals will span the 15-hour marathon, with films and series’ such as Dickie V, Dream On, Jeanette Lee Vs., Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton, Eli, and Vince’s Places, The Tuck Rule, The Captain, and more to be included.

ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule – Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve):

  • 1:00 p.m. The Band is on the Field (E60) ESPN2
  • 2:00 p.m. Jeanette Lee Vs. (30 for 30)
  • 3:00 p.m. Southern Dance: EP 1: Dancing Dolls are the Trend (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 3:35 p.m. Fifty/50 Shorts: EP 3: Make a Splash (SC Featured)
  • 4:00 p.m. Dream On: EP 3 (30 for 30)
  • 5:00 p.m. BananaLand: EP 1: If it’s Bananas, They Will Come (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 6:00 p.m. The Captain: EP 1: No Blueprint for Success (ESPN Films)
  • 7:00 p.m. One Last Wave, The Long Haul, Rise Up  (SC Featured)
  • 7:30 p.m. Dickie V (ESPN Films)
  • 9:00 p.m. Baseball Seams to Heal, Net Worth, Forever Connected (SC Featured)
  • 9:30 p.m. Remember the Blue and Yellow (E60)
  • 10:30 p.m. Vince’s Places: EP 2: Dr. J and the Human Highlight Film (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 11:00 p.m. Eli’s Places: EP 7: Walk-Ons (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 11:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Football Under the Christmas Tree (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 11:55 p.m. Man in the Arena: EP 10: The Wheel (ESPN+ Originals)
  • 1:00 a.m. The Tuck Rule (30 for 30)
  • 2:00 a.m. Whitney’s Anthem (E60)
  • 2:30 a.m. The Great Imposter and Me (E60)