ESPN Will Air a Holiday Storytelling Marathon This Christmas Eve

What's Happening:
- ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve featuring 15 hours of storytelling, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- The storytelling will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.
- Stories from ESPN 30 for 30, E60, ESPN Films, SC Featured, Fifty50, and ESPN+ Originals will span the 15-hour marathon, with films and series’ such as Dickie V, Dream On, Jeanette Lee Vs., Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton, Eli, and Vince’s Places, The Tuck Rule, The Captain, and more to be included.
ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule – Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve):
- 1:00 p.m. The Band is on the Field (E60) ESPN2
- 2:00 p.m. Jeanette Lee Vs. (30 for 30)
- 3:00 p.m. Southern Dance: EP 1: Dancing Dolls are the Trend (ESPN+ Originals)
- 3:35 p.m. Fifty/50 Shorts: EP 3: Make a Splash (SC Featured)
- 4:00 p.m. Dream On: EP 3 (30 for 30)
- 5:00 p.m. BananaLand: EP 1: If it’s Bananas, They Will Come (ESPN+ Originals)
- 6:00 p.m. The Captain: EP 1: No Blueprint for Success (ESPN Films)
- 7:00 p.m. One Last Wave, The Long Haul, Rise Up (SC Featured)
- 7:30 p.m. Dickie V (ESPN Films)
- 9:00 p.m. Baseball Seams to Heal, Net Worth, Forever Connected (SC Featured)
- 9:30 p.m. Remember the Blue and Yellow (E60)
- 10:30 p.m. Vince’s Places: EP 2: Dr. J and the Human Highlight Film (ESPN+ Originals)
- 11:00 p.m. Eli’s Places: EP 7: Walk-Ons (ESPN+ Originals)
- 11:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Football Under the Christmas Tree (ESPN+ Originals)
- 11:55 p.m. Man in the Arena: EP 10: The Wheel (ESPN+ Originals)
- 1:00 a.m. The Tuck Rule (30 for 30)
- 2:00 a.m. Whitney’s Anthem (E60)
- 2:30 a.m. The Great Imposter and Me (E60)