Marvel's Stormbreakers Create Variant Covers Inspired by Art Movements Throughout History

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection. In March, these incredible artists will release a series of variant covers inspired by art movements throughout history and Marvel shared the first look.

    • C.F. Villa: Mexican Muralism
    • Elena Casagrande: Russian Fairytale Art
    • Martin Coccolo: Pinturas Negras
    • Lucas Werneck: Art Nouveau
    • Jan Bazaldua: Surrealism
    • Chris Allen: Dada
    • Federico Vicentini: Pop Art
    • Nic Klein: German Renaissance
“Avengers #66″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini – available March 1

“Hallows’ Eve #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen – available March 1

“Rogue & Gambit #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck – available March 1

“Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa  – available March 1

“Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein – available March 1

“Amazing Spider-Man #21″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua – available March 8

X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande – available March 8

“Doctor Strange #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo – available March 22