Marvel’s Stormbreakers Create Variant Covers Inspired by Art Movements Throughout History

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection. In March, these incredible artists will release a series of variant covers inspired by art movements throughout history and Marvel shared the first look.
- For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history.
- A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles.
- Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate:
- C.F. Villa: Mexican Muralism
- Elena Casagrande: Russian Fairytale Art
- Martin Coccolo: Pinturas Negras
- Lucas Werneck: Art Nouveau
- Jan Bazaldua: Surrealism
- Chris Allen: Dada
- Federico Vicentini: Pop Art
- Nic Klein: German Renaissance
- Get a look at the variant covers below:
“Avengers #66″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini – available March 1
“Hallows’ Eve #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen – available March 1
“Rogue & Gambit #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck – available March 1
“Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa – available March 1
“Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein – available March 1
“Amazing Spider-Man #21″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua – available March 8
“X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande – available March 8
“Doctor Strange #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo – available March 22