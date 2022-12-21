Marvel’s Stormbreakers Create Variant Covers Inspired by Art Movements Throughout History

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection. In March, these incredible artists will release a series of variant covers inspired by art movements throughout history and Marvel shared the first look.

For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history.

A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles.

Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate: C.F. Villa: Mexican Muralism Elena Casagrande: Russian Fairytale Art Martin Coccolo: Pinturas Negras Lucas Werneck: Art Nouveau Jan Bazaldua: Surrealism Chris Allen: Dada Federico Vicentini: Pop Art Nic Klein: German Renaissance

Get a look at the variant covers below:

“Avengers #66″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini – available March 1

“Hallows’ Eve #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen – available March 1

“Rogue & Gambit #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck – available March 1

“Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa – available March 1

“Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein – available March 1

“Amazing Spider-Man #21″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua – available March 8

“X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande – available March 8

“Doctor Strange #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo – available March 22