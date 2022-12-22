Dollywood To Be Closed For Christmas As Extreme Winter Weather Arrives In Region

Due to some winter weather set to arrive in the Smoky Mountains in the coming hours and days, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has announced some changes to their operations over the holidays.

What’s Happening:

Winter weather is on approach to the Pigeon Forge region in Tennessee, ready to blast the Smoky Mountain area with frigid temperatures and snow.

Dollywood, the landmark theme park that calls Pigeon Forge home, has adjusted their operation to prepare for the inclement weather, first announcing that the cold would close the park overnight tonight, with a delayed opening on Friday, December 23rd. However, forecasts have intensified and Dollywood announced a full closure, shutting the gates from Friday, December 23rd, reopening Monday, December 26th.