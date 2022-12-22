Dollywood To Be Closed For Christmas As Extreme Winter Weather Arrives In Region

Due to some winter weather set to arrive in the Smoky Mountains in the coming hours and days, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has announced some changes to their operations over the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- Winter weather is on approach to the Pigeon Forge region in Tennessee, ready to blast the Smoky Mountain area with frigid temperatures and snow.
- Dollywood, the landmark theme park that calls Pigeon Forge home, has adjusted their operation to prepare for the inclement weather, first announcing that the cold would close the park overnight tonight, with a delayed opening on Friday, December 23rd. However, forecasts have intensified and Dollywood announced a full closure, shutting the gates from Friday, December 23rd, reopening Monday, December 26th.
- The announcement, found on Dollywood’s official website and their social media accounts, reads: “With winter weather approaching the area tonight, and out of abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23rd. The park will reopen on Monday, December 26th. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”
- A Winter Weather advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight until 7:00 PM on Friday night, with a wind chill warning in effect until 1:00 PM on Saturday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, with wind chills from 10 to 20 degrees below zero in lower elevations, and 25 to 40 below zero in higher elevations. Gusts of these dangerously cold winds can measure as high as 50 mph, with snow and blowing snow expected along with icy roads.
- Dollywood and Pigeon Forge aren’t the only places affected by this weather, as the alert covers Southwest North Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia.
- Dollywood is currently hosting their award winning annual event, Smoky Mountain Christmas, where the park is filled with more than 6 million lights, and special holiday shows fill the air with Christmas cheer. The event has been voted America’s Best Christmas Event for over a decade.
- While the park will be closed over the holiday, the park is expected to reopen on Monday, January 26th, for guests to enjoy Smoky Mountain Christmas through New Year’s Day. The park closes for the season on January 2nd.
