“Good Morning America” Hosts Celebrate Christmas With Sneak Peek of TRON Lightcycle / Run At Walt Disney World

While the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade showed us a sneak peek at TRON Lightcycle/Run, as was expected, we got to see a bit more of the attraction coming soon to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on Good Morning America this Christmas morning as well.

What’s Happening:

Set to open next Spring at Walt Disney World, the newest Tomorrowland attraction at the Magic Kingdom is set to take passengers into The Grid for an intense, roller coaster-type adventure based on the TRON films.

films. TRON Lightcycle / Run has long been under construction at the park, having originally been announced in 2017 at D23 Expo after seeing wild success at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort, where the attraction originally debuted.

Today, we got to see a closer look at the attraction which is now strapping in human passengers as part of their test and adjust phase, and the morning hosts of ABC Good Morning America were among the latest to give the attraction a test spin, which you can see in the video above.

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?