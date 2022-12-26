GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 26th-30th:

Monday, December 26 GMA3 Leftovers Competition Holiday recipes from chefs Josh Capon, Tatiana Rosana and Erica Blaire Roby Dishes judged by Tory Johnson, Sam Champion and Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Tuesday, December 27 Exclusive Announcement: Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and wife, Sydney Gallego GMA3 Spotlight: New York Youth Symphony GMA3 Feature: Black Detroiters leading the way in electric vehicles Joey Thurman ( The Minimum Method ) Myles Frost

Wednesday, December 28 GMA3 Spotlight: Teen’s inspiring weight loss journey Bazzi (Singer-songwriter) Jason Loik (Play-Doh expert)

Thursday, December 29 Ryan Williams-Jenkins (Naval Academy graduate and co-founder of Divine Sports & Entertainment) GMA3 Spotlight: 11-year-old LGBTQ+ activist GMA3 helps Bryan Tsiliacos achieve 30 acts of kindness before turning 30

Friday, December 30 Gary Winkler previews New Year’s Eve in Times Square GMA3 Feature: National running community for military families Gio Benitez reports on the first Native American astronaut Benny Pough ( On Impact )



