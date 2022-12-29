Disneynature’s “Penguins” Producer Roy Conli to Join Adventures by Disney Antarctica & Patagonia Expedition Cruise

Disneynature’s Penguins producer Roy Conli will be joining Adventures by Disney’s upcoming expedition cruise to Antarctica & Patagonia, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Guests on this Adventures by Disney expedition will get the chance to experience Antarctica and penguins not only in person and with guidance from expert naturalists, but also through the lens of an award-winning Disney producer.

Conli will also present an onboard special lecture on Penguins .

is a family-friendly film that follows an Adelie penguin named Steve, who like millions of his fellow males in Antarctica, is on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. In addition to his work on Penguins , Conli has produced several Disney films, including: Big Hero 6 Tangled The Hunchback of Notre Dame Hercules Tarzan Treasure Planet Strange World Disneynature’s Born in China Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef Disneynature’s Elephant

More on the expedition:

The departure for this Antarctica & Patagonia experience is set for February 12-23, 2023.

The journey will begin in Buenos Aires where upon arrival at the hotel, guests are greeted by the Disney-trained Adventure Guides who take care of all the details throughout the trip.

Next, the group travels to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in South America, before boarding the ship and setting sail to Antarctica.

Immediately, magnificent panoramic views are seen from vantage points on deck, through the expansive windows as well as up-close when stepping onto the famed continent.

Days are carefully planned to respect the environment while adventurers enjoy Zodiac cruises or kayaking through ice caps and past glaciers, hiking, observing penguins, whales, seals and other wildlife, marveling at the bird life flying above and learning from expert naturalists every step of the way.