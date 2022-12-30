As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 2nd-7th:

Monday, January 2 Chris Powell (Personal trainer and TV personality) Better than Ever Series: Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge) Leyon Azubuike (Workout equipment recommendations) Gabby Bernstein (21-day meditation challenge) Holly Black ( The Stolen Heir )

Tuesday, January 3 Better than Ever Series: Paul George and Reggie Jackson (Mental health) Brandon Copeland (Tips for saving money in the new year) Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge) Anthony Underwood (Cookware essentials)

Wednesday, January 4 Actor Winston Duke ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Better than Ever Series Brandon Copeland (Investing tips) Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge) Try Before You Buy Series: Running sneakers

Thursday, January 5 Better than Ever Series: Skincare recommendations Akin Akman (TikTok workouts) Try Before You Buy: Athletic headbands

Friday, January 6 Preston Konrad (TikTok trends) Better than Ever Series: Pillow recommendations Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge) Try Before You Buy: Laser hair removal Performance by Chase Rice

Saturday, January 7 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.