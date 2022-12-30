“GMA” Guest List: Brandon Copeland, Holly Black and More to Appear Week of January 2nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 2nd-7th:

  • Monday, January 2
    • Chris Powell (Personal trainer and TV personality)
    • Better than Ever Series:
      • Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
      • Leyon Azubuike (Workout equipment recommendations)
      • Gabby Bernstein (21-day meditation challenge)
    • Holly Black (The Stolen Heir)
  • Tuesday, January 3
    • Better than Ever Series:
      • Paul George and Reggie Jackson (Mental health)
      • Brandon Copeland (Tips for saving money in the new year)
      • Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)  
      • Anthony Underwood (Cookware essentials)
  • Wednesday, January 4
    • Actor Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Better than Ever Series
      • Brandon Copeland (Investing tips)
      • Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
    • Try Before You Buy Series: Running sneakers
  • Thursday, January 5
    • Better than Ever Series:
      • Skincare recommendations
      • Akin Akman (TikTok workouts)
    • Try Before You Buy: Athletic headbands
  • Friday, January 6
    • Preston Konrad (TikTok trends)
    • Better than Ever Series:
      • Pillow recommendations
      • Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
    • Try Before You Buy: Laser hair removal
    • Performance by Chase Rice
  • Saturday, January 7
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.