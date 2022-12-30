As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 2nd-7th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 2nd-7th:
- Monday, January 2
- Chris Powell (Personal trainer and TV personality)
- Better than Ever Series:
- Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
- Leyon Azubuike (Workout equipment recommendations)
- Gabby Bernstein (21-day meditation challenge)
- Holly Black (The Stolen Heir)
- Tuesday, January 3
- Better than Ever Series:
- Paul George and Reggie Jackson (Mental health)
- Brandon Copeland (Tips for saving money in the new year)
- Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
- Anthony Underwood (Cookware essentials)
- Better than Ever Series:
- Wednesday, January 4
- Actor Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Better than Ever Series
- Brandon Copeland (Investing tips)
- Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
- Try Before You Buy Series: Running sneakers
- Thursday, January 5
- Better than Ever Series:
- Skincare recommendations
- Akin Akman (TikTok workouts)
- Try Before You Buy: Athletic headbands
- Better than Ever Series:
- Friday, January 6
- Preston Konrad (TikTok trends)
- Better than Ever Series:
- Pillow recommendations
- Dr. Jen Ashton (Dry January Challenge)
- Try Before You Buy: Laser hair removal
- Performance by Chase Rice
- Saturday, January 7
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.