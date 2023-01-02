Disney Channel Shares Video Teasing New and Returning Favorites for 2023

Disney Channel is looking towards the rest of 2023 with a look at some of their new and returning shows for the year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel has released a 2023 teaser video, promising “a place to be thrilled, a place to be a hero, a place to be together, a place for everyone!”
- Returning shows featured in the teaser include The Ghost and Molly McGee, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, The Owl House, Big City Greens, Hamster & Gretel, and Bunk’d.
- New shows teased include:
- Saturdays, a new single-camera comedy produced by black-ish’s Marsai Martin.
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the long-awaited adaptation of the Marvel Comic series.
- Kiff, an upcoming animated musical comedy series.
- One non-Disney produced show that is showcased is Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.
- Watch the 2023 Disney Channel teaser below:
More Disney Channel News:
- Fans of The Owl House need to take note of a particular date in January, as Disney Channel has announced when the next chapter of the final season debuts on the network with the episode “For The Future.”
- The popular series from Disney TV Animation, Monsters at Work, is joining the collection of animated series on Disney Channel, making its network debut this month, airing the first season that is already available on Disney+.
- A new sneak peek of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was shared today, and you can view it below: