Disney Channel Shares Video Teasing New and Returning Favorites for 2023

Disney Channel is looking towards the rest of 2023 with a look at some of their new and returning shows for the year.

What’s Happening:

More Disney Channel News:

  • Fans of The Owl House need to take note of a particular date in January, as Disney Channel has announced when the next chapter of the final season debuts on the network with the episode “For The Future.”
  • The popular series from Disney TV Animation, Monsters at Work, is joining the collection of animated series on Disney Channel, making its network debut this month, airing the first season that is already available on Disney+.
  • A new sneak peek of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was shared today, and you can view it below: