Second of Three Final Specials Wrapping Up “The Owl House” Set To Debut in January

Fans of The Owl House need to take note of a particular date in January, as Disney Channel has announced when the next chapter of the final season debuts on the network with the episode “For The Future.”

Disney Channel has revealed the air date of the next entry in The Owl House’ s reduced third season, with the next chapter of the series set to debut on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 PM.

We don’t know much about the episode, which the network officially says “Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront The Collector and save the Boiling Isles.”

In “Thanks to Them,” we were left hanging as Luz and her Boiling Isles peers went through a portal that Belos/Phillip had opened on Earth to return. Of note, Luz’s mom, Camila, went with the kids while V stayed behind, promising some kind of potential interaction with Eda in their world.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”

The premiere date for the third and final installment of the series has not been announced at this time, but has been promised to be released sometime in 2023.