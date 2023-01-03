Official Trailer Released for the Hulu Original Animated Series “Koala Man”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The official trailer for the Hulu Original animated series Koala Man has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Koala Man will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, January 9 on Hulu.
  • You can see the trailer below.

Koala Man Synopsis:

  • Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto.
  • Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
  • On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready.
  • He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Cast:

  • Michael Cusack
  • Sarah Snook
  • Demi Lardner
  • Hugh Jackman
  • Jemaine Clement
  • Alexandra Daddario
  • Rachel House
  • Angus Sampson
  • Hugo Weaving
  • Michelle Brasier
  • Mark Coles Smith
  • Liam McIntyre
  • Claudia O’Doherty
  • Jordan Shanks
  • Natalie Tran
  • Jarrad Wright