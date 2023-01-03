Official Trailer Released for the Hulu Original Animated Series “Koala Man”

The official trailer for the Hulu Original animated series Koala Man has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Koala Man will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, January 9 on Hulu.
- You can see the trailer below.
Koala Man Synopsis:
- Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto.
- Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
- On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready.
- He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.
Cast:
- Michael Cusack
- Sarah Snook
- Demi Lardner
- Hugh Jackman
- Jemaine Clement
- Alexandra Daddario
- Rachel House
- Angus Sampson
- Hugo Weaving
- Michelle Brasier
- Mark Coles Smith
- Liam McIntyre
- Claudia O’Doherty
- Jordan Shanks
- Natalie Tran
- Jarrad Wright