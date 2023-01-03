Official Trailer Released for the Hulu Original Animated Series “Koala Man”

The official trailer for the Hulu Original animated series Koala Man has been released.

What’s Happening:

Koala Man will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, January 9 on Hulu.

Koala Man Synopsis:

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto.

On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready.

He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Cast: