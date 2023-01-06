GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 9th-13th:

Monday, January 9 Michael Strahan’s interview with Prince Harry ( Spare ) Michelle Singletary ( The Washington Post personal finance columnist) Performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tuesday, January 10 Sara Azari (Criminal defense attorney) Dr. Howard Tucker (TikTok star) Devin Dwyer (ABC News senior Washington reporter)

Wednesday, January 11 Golden Globe Awards recap: Kelley L. Carter (ESPN’s Andscape Mike Muse (ABC News contributor and SiriusXM host) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 12 Chef Jamie Oliver ( ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders ) Audra McDonald ( Ohio State Murders )

Friday, January 13 Sandy Yawn of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean ( Be the Calm or Be the Storm ) Performance by gospel singer Dante Bowe



