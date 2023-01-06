Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Black Panther Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Black Panther collection, Entertainment Earth has toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest Black Panther arrivals.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Marvel fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on our minds, we’re anxious to acquire anything related to the movie’s awesome characters.

on our minds, we’re anxious to acquire anything related to the movie’s awesome characters. Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Diamond Select, and many, many others.

to discover newly in-stock merchandise from brands like Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, Diamond Select, and many, many others. We’ve gathered up some of the new Black Panther arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Black Panther 32 oz. Tiki Mug – Previews Exclusive – $59.99

Marvel Superama Black Panther Vibranium Glow Suit Collectible Diorama – Previews Exclusive – $19.99

Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Shuri 6-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Avengers Titan Hero Series Black Panther 12-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Vibranium Power Shuri 6-Inch Action Figure – $17.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Panther Symbol Key Chain – $14.99

LEGO 76186 Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther Dragon Flyer – $19.99

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Monopoly Game – $29.99