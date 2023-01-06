Inside Look Returns To SeaWorld Orlando This Month

SeaWorld Orlando’s Inside Look weekends are set to return January 7th – 8th and 14th – 15th, to give guests a behind-the-scenes look at the park’s animal care facilities and have a look at one of the world’s leading zoological organizations.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando just announced the return of the park’s highly-anticipated “Inside Look” program. It’s an annual experience that brings guests behind-the-scenes to learn more about animal care at one of the world’s leading zoological organizations.

SeaWorld Inside Look offers a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations. Its team of more than 1,000 animal specialists maintain the highest standards of animal welfare and veterinary care for one of the largest zoological collections in the world.

Guests will be able to visit places and meet people not available to the public and see the conservation work SeaWorld’s team of animal care experts do around the clock. The event runs during the weekends of January 7 & 8 and January 14 & 15. “Inside Look” experiences are included in regular park admission, but this event is extremely popular and highly attended, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to access this exclusive offering.

There will be many incredible exclusive experiences returning to SeaWorld Orlando’s “Inside Look” program this year and a few exciting new ones, including: Inside Marine Mammal Care : Guests can experience a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for dolphins, sea lions and whales from feeding to a poolside encounter led by animal care specialists. With this experience, visitors can better understand the role that learned animal behaviors play in wellness checks and see the team applying those behaviors to perform vital health examinations with the animals in their care. Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Guests can visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care personnel, lab technicians, and veterinarians who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need. Guests can learn more about SeaWorld’s Rescue Center, which has the capacity to care for hundreds of animals. SeaWorld’s Rescue Teams have aided over 40,000 sick, injured, and orphaned animals, giving them a second chance at life. Inside Aquarium Experiences : Guests can catch an exclusive glimpse at SeaWorld’s many aquariums, including Shark Encounter and Manta Aquarium, from a birds-eye view, or from underneath the tank itself. They will be able to learn what goes into keeping SeaWorld’s animals healthy and how animal care experts maintain animal habitats to closely mirror wild environments. Inside Pacific Point Preserve : Guests can take a behind-the-scenes look at the home of our California sea lions and harbor seals. They can hear stories and gain insights from the animal care specialists who care for them every day and learn what it takes to maintain a thriving sea lion social group. Inside Orca Encounter : There is more for guests to learn with exclusive backstage access at Orca Encounter. They will meet and hear from the dedicated animal care specialists who safeguard the health and well-being of our killer whales. Park guests will also see where hundreds of pounds of fish are prepared each day, check out our larger-than-life whale toys, and visit our medical pool and system of habitat pools to better understand the dynamics of caring for SeaWorld’s largest residents. Inside Wild Arctic : Visitors will step behind the scenes into the maze of back hallways that provide service access to the beluga whales and harbor seals that call Wild Arctic home. Plus, guests will meet the team members who spend their days caring for these incredible animals.

Guests will also be able to participate in special presentations and animal care specialist talks taking place during select times throughout the day. They will be able to meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams, respectively, during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center. They’ll hear firsthand stories of how it feels to rescue and return animals in need from the Rescue Team, as well as learn the basics of diving and discover some little-known secrets of what it takes to be a part of the dive team.

One of our most anticipated care talks during this year’s “Inside Look” will be centered around Ridgway, the baby dolphin that was rescued in July. Guests will get an “inside look” into Ridgway’s everyday care, his rescue and rehabilitation journey, and a unique opportunity to watch his bottle-feeding conducted by one of our animal care specialists.

Back by popular demand, the Family Activity Zone will return to “Inside Look.” Guests won’t want to miss the special games, crafts, and activities SeaWorld Orlando will have set up for kids and families. It’s another fun way for the park’s youngest guests to learn more about the amazing animals that call SeaWorld home and how they help the environment we share!

One of the best ways for guests to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s “Inside Look” program is with an annual pass. Guests can become an annual Pass member for as low as $14/month + tax with no down payment. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.

