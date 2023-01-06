This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 9th-13th:

Monday, January 9 – Keep on Climbing Kenya Moore ( Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test ) Lacey Chabert ( The Wedding Veil Expectations ) Jason and Tayler Burks ( Love on the Rocks )

Tuesday, January 10 Exclusive interview: Mandy Rose (Her controversial firing from the WWE) Margaret Cho ( Live and LIVID ) All-New Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, January 11 Patrick Holland (Canceled flight cost him his opportunity at a life-saving heart transplant) John Edward (Tapping into your intuition)

Thursday, January 12 Janelle Monáe ( Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ) Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg ( How to Murder Your Husband )

Friday, January 13 Ty Hunter ( Makeover From Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery ) Performance by Myles Frost ( MJ the Musical )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.