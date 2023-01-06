The Guardians of the Galaxy Embark on a New Adventure When “Grootfall” Begins this April

The Guardians of the Galaxy return with a new ongoing series this April. First teased at New York Comic Con, “Guardians of the Galaxy #1″ will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, the superstar writing duo behind Steve Rogers’ bold ongoing adventures in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and drawn by artist Kev Walker, known for his recent acclaimed otherworldly artwork on Predator.

One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven?

This hot new creative team will chart a course into dangerous new territory as Marvel

The reason behind this daring journey into unknown? A new phenomenon known as “Grootfall,” an overwhelmingly powerful threat that will force the Guardians on a new mission that will test their limits as a found family.

“Grootfall” will not only push the team to their breaking point but will also drive them out to the furthest reaches of space where they’ll encounter strange worlds in desperate need of the Guardians.

Take a look at Walker’s inspired new designs for the core cast of the new run: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis.

Strap in for a Guardians run like no other when “Guardians of the Galaxy #1″ arrives in April.

