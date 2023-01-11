An all-new episode of 20/20 Horror in Idaho: The Student Murders will air on Friday, January 13, on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Terror gripped the rural town of Moscow, Idaho, when authorities found four University of Idaho students ― Ethan Chapin (20), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Kaylee Goncalves (21) ― stabbed to death in an off-campus house in November.
- The case quickly made national headlines as police worked to identify a suspect and piece together answers to the puzzling crime.
- Just weeks ago, a shocking break in the case occurred when authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University, as the primary suspect and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Although Kohberger has yet to enter a formal plea, his public defender noted that he is “eager to be exonerated.”
- A new two-hour “20/20,” with reporting by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, provides a comprehensive look at the case and covers the latest details, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit.
- The episode also includes exclusive sit-down interviews with parents and loved ones of the victims and interviews with those who knew Kohberger. Horror in Idaho: The Student Murders airs Friday, Jan. 13 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.