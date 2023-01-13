Jac Schaeffer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg Set as Directors for Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Marvel continues to assemble their team for the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schaefer adds to her list of responsibilities for the series as she is already the head writer and executive producer.

We now know she will serve as director on multiple episodes.

Schaeffer was previously the head writer of WandaVision , from which this new series will spin off.

Monteiro is coming off of the hugely successful Netflix series Wednesday .

. She is also currently directing two episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher and her previous credits include The Chi and Brand New Cherry Flavor .

Goldberg has directed episodes of FX's Mayans M.C. and Starz' American Gods as well as Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of Amazon's hit superhero series The Boys.

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos