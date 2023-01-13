Jac Schaeffer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg Set as Directors for Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Marvel continues to assemble their team for the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Schaefer adds to her list of responsibilities for the series as she is already the head writer and executive producer.
- We now know she will serve as director on multiple episodes.
- Schaeffer was previously the head writer of WandaVision, from which this new series will spin off.
- Monteiro is coming off of the hugely successful Netflix series Wednesday.
- She is also currently directing two episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher and her previous credits include The Chi and Brand New Cherry Flavor.
- Goldberg has directed episodes of FX’s Mayans M.C. and Starz’ American Gods as well as Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of Amazon’s hit superhero series The Boys.
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.
- The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos also includes:
