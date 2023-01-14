Kevin Feige Reveals New Plot Details for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in Interview with Empire

We are getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated theatrical release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. An upcoming issue of Empire Magazine will feature interviews with the cast and creators of the film and they shared just a little bit of those interviews today.
- Empire spoke with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about the upcoming film, and he shared some interesting new details on the plot and the film’s villain: Kang the Conqueror:
- “Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”
- Feige also shed some light on their decision to choose Kang as the next big bad for the MCU, filling the massive shoes of the Mad Titan Thanos:
- “He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse. Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes.”
- Kang will be played by Jonathan Majors, who previously appeared as a variant of the character in the season finale of Loki on Disney+.
- Majors shared a bit about the process of how he was brought on to portray the beloved comic book villain:
- “I met with the Loki team first. Then Peyton came on and we had our chat for the film. He gave me a few reference points – Alexander The Great, things like that.”
- He went on to open up a bit about the difference between his work on Loki compared to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:
- “Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict and real friction. You’re being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There’s conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but ‘your way of life’ and ‘my way of life’. I’m coming for it. We’re in battle here.”
- Empire’s full Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania cover feature will be released on January 19. You can pre-order a copy here.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.