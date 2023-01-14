Kevin Feige Reveals New Plot Details for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in Interview with Empire

We are getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated theatrical release of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. An upcoming issue of Empire Magazine will feature interviews with the cast and creators of the film and they shared just a little bit of those interviews today.

Empire spoke with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about the upcoming film, and he shared some interesting new details on the plot and the film’s villain: Kang the Conqueror: “Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

Feige also shed some light on their decision to choose Kang as the next big bad for the MCU, filling the massive shoes of the Mad Titan Thanos: “He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse. Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes.”

Kang will be played by Jonathan Majors, who previously appeared as a variant of the character in the season finale of Loki on Disney+

on Majors shared a bit about the process of how he was brought on to portray the beloved comic book villain: “I met with the Loki team first. Then Peyton came on and we had our chat for the film. He gave me a few reference points – Alexander The Great, things like that.”

He went on to open up a bit about the difference between his work on Loki compared to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania : “Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict and real friction. You’re being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There’s conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but ‘your way of life’ and ‘my way of life’. I’m coming for it. We’re in battle here.”

Empire's full Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania