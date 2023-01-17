According to Deadline, with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, China's unofficial ban on Marvel films will be lifted.

What's Happening:

Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania both secured a release date in China.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on February 7 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17.

will be released on February 7 and will hit theaters on February 17. This will be the first title featuring Marvel characters in China since Spider-Man: Far From Home in June 2019 and the first Disney/Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame earlier that same year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

