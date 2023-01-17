Empire Shares Exclusive Image of Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”

Long teased to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Adam Warlock is making his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Empire has shared an exclusive image of the character played by Will Poulter.

Ever since a certain cocoon appeared as an easter egg in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World , Marvel fans have been waiting for the emergence of Adam Warlock in the MCU.

, Marvel fans have been waiting for the emergence of Adam Warlock in the MCU. As established in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 , the gold-hued Sovereign leader Ayesha created him (in a different cocoon, the previous one no longer canon) to take down the Guardians after they double-crossed her.

, the gold-hued Sovereign leader Ayesha created him (in a different cocoon, the previous one no longer canon) to take down the Guardians after they double-crossed her. Director James Gunn teased that Warlock is definitely not a good guy. “What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

Gunn continues, “I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character.”

Warlock will be played by 6ft 3 British actor Will Poulter, who recently appeared in Hulu Dopesick

