See Behind the Scenes of the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade at Shanghai Disney Resort

Ever wonder what goes into some of your favorite Disney festivities? Shanghai Disney Resort shared a video on their Instagram page about the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade.

What’s Happening:

  • See what goes into the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • An auspicious Spring Festival atmosphere has arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • The resort’s Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, popular since its launch, will see characters changing into their Spring Festival costumes as they continue to create heartwarming magic this winter season.
  • In this very special episode of Every Role a Starring Role, we go behind the scenes with talented Cast Members from some of the many teams that had a hand in bringing this spectacle to life to share more details on the making of the show.
  • From fresh and exciting choreography to breathtaking costumes and a catchy new tune, check out how they created the new show and feel the wonder that only winter can bring.