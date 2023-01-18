See Behind the Scenes of the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade at Shanghai Disney Resort

Ever wonder what goes into some of your favorite Disney festivities? Shanghai Disney Resort shared a video on their Instagram page about the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade.
What’s Happening:
- See what goes into the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- An auspicious Spring Festival atmosphere has arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort.
- The resort’s Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, popular since its launch, will see characters changing into their Spring Festival costumes as they continue to create heartwarming magic this winter season.
- In this very special episode of Every Role a Starring Role, we go behind the scenes with talented Cast Members from some of the many teams that had a hand in bringing this spectacle to life to share more details on the making of the show.
- From fresh and exciting choreography to breathtaking costumes and a catchy new tune, check out how they created the new show and feel the wonder that only winter can bring.