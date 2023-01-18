The Next Chapter for T’Challa Begins in June with New “Black Panther” Comic Series

John Ridley's “Black Panther” comes to a close with issue #15, but that won't spell the end for T'Challa and the world of Wakanda. This June, “Monica Rambeau: Photon” writer Eve L. Ewing and Stormbreakers artist Chris Allen will launch T'Challa into a brand new series with “Black Panther #1.”

No details for the upcoming new comic series have been shared at this time, but you can see the promotional artwork by Rahzzah above.

Stay tuned for more news about Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen's “Black Panther” series in the coming weeks.

What they’re saying: