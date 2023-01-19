Celebrate this Valentine's Day season at ICEBAR Orlando on February 10–14 for its 2023 Love Spell Valentine’s Day Celebration.

What's Happening:

ICEBAR Orlando is celebrating love as Orlando’s coolest night in town presents its 2023 Love Spell Valentine’s Day Celebration February 10-14.

Featuring specialty cocktails, delicious food, great music and the one-of-a-kind ICEBAR experience.

This event is for those 21 and up only.

Packages are available for purchase at https://icebarorlando.com/calendar/icebar-orlandos-love-spell-valentines-weekend/

Packages Available:

Be Mine Package: $95 + gratuity and tax – Includes two ICEBAR entries, two ICEBAR signature drinks, two glasses of house champagne with chocolate covered strawberries and complimentary photos.

Dose of Romance Package: $165 + gratuity and tax – Includes reserved general high-top seating, one bottle of house wine or champagne, two ICEBAR entries, two fur coat upgrades, two ICEBAR signature drinks, two fire lounge signature drinks, two Fire Lounge food selections, complimentary photos, roses and desserts.

Love Potion VIP Package: $275 + gratuity and tax – Includes reserved VIP area in the Fire Lounge, one bottle of Moet in Fire Lounge, two ICEBAR entries, two fur coat upgrades, two ICEBAR signature drinks, two Fire Lounge signature drinks, one charcuterie board starter, two Fire Lounge food selections, complimentary photos, roses and desserts.

Be My Gal-entine Package: $400 + gratuity and tax – Includes reserved VIP area in the Fire Lounge, one premium bottle of choice with mixers, five ICEBAR entries, five faux fur coats upgrade, five ICEBAR specialty cocktails, five Fire Lounge signature shots, three Fire Lounge food selections and complimentary photos.

Cupid's Solo Package: $50 + gratuity and tax – Includes one ICEBAR entry, one ICEBAR signature drink, one glass of house champagne, complimentary photos and dessert.

What They're Saying: