Comedy Series “Forgive and Forget” in Development for ABC

ABC is currently developing Forgive and Forget, a new multi-camera comedy series from Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr starring Ty Burrell, according to Deadline.
- Forgive and Forget will follow Ben Flemings, who, when his life-of-the-party father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is forced to take in the one man he’s worked his whole life not to become.
- The new series comes from 20th Television.
- Garcia-Cross will write the series with Shorr serving as showrunner. The pair previously worked together on the 2021 Punky Brewster series for Peacock.
- Together, they will executive produce alongside Burrell.
- Garcia-Cross is a co-producer on the recent Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.
- Forgive and Forget is inspired by his experiences caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s.
- The aim of the new series is to “destigmatize a disease afflicting millions.”
- In addition to Punky Brewster, Shorr recently served as an executive producer on Diary of a Future President for Disney+.
- Burrell is best known as one of the stars on the long-running ABC sitcom Modern Family.
- The actor serves as an executive producer via he recently-launched Desert Whale Productions, which launched in 2020 with an overall deal at 20th Television.
- Burrell has also had roles in Marvel’s The Incredible Hulk, Pixar’s Finding Dory and Muppets Most Wanted.