Comedy Series “Forgive and Forget” in Development for ABC

ABC is currently developing Forgive and Forget, a new multi-camera comedy series from Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr starring Ty Burrell, according to Deadline.

Forgive and Forget will follow Ben Flemings, who, when his life-of-the-party father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is forced to take in the one man he’s worked his whole life not to become.

The new series comes from 20th Television.

Garcia-Cross will write the series with Shorr serving as showrunner. The pair previously worked together on the 2021 Punky Brewster series for Peacock.

Together, they will executive produce alongside Burrell.

Garcia-Cross is a co-producer on the recent Disney+ The Santa Clauses .

Forgive and Forget is inspired by his experiences caring for a parent with Alzheimer's.

The aim of the new series is to "destigmatize a disease afflicting millions."

In addition to Punky Brewster, Shorr recently served as an executive producer on Diary of a Future President for Disney+.

Burrell is best known as one of the stars on the long-running ABC sitcom Modern Family.

. The actor serves as an executive producer via he recently-launched Desert Whale Productions, which launched in 2020 with an overall deal at 20th Television.

Burrell has also had roles in Marvel The Incredible Hulk, Pixar’s Finding Dory and Muppets Most Wanted.