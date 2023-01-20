Walt Disney Records Releases Second Lofi Album “Lofi Minnie: Chill”

Disney Music fans can relax and unwind with the second lofi album from Walt Disney Records, Lofi Minnie: Chill, along with a new vinyl record of the first album, Lofi Minnie: Focus.

The wait is over for Lofi Minnie: Chill, the second lofi volume featuring some of Minnie's favorite Disney songs reimagined. Chill out to iconic hits like "When You Wish Upon a Star," "Beauty and the Beast," "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and more in a fresh new lofi vibe, available now.

Lofi Minnie: Chill features 16 songs reimagined by some of the biggest names in lofi from around the world including Jazzinuf, Team Astro, Sagun, eevee and more (captivating 10M+ monthly Spotify listeners collectively). The album is a musical journey through varied lofi influences, ranging from hip-hop and jazz to bossa nova. With soothing beats and uplifting melodies, these tracks are perfect for studying, creating, or unwinding.

We're so grateful to the brilliant lofi talent involved in this project. None of this could be possible without them, and their styles are so nuanced that this album really has something for everyone while maintaining a consistent vibe throughout.

Many lofi music fans get in the zone by listening for hours, so we stacked 16 songs into Lofi Minnie: Chill for fans to get over an hour of listening with the first album combined. We're just getting started on reimagining fresh new interpretations of Minnie Mouse like this, and are so excited for people to see what she has in store."

Listen to the Lofi Minnie: Chill album wherever you stream your music here

Lofi Minnie: Focus Vinyl is now available at select retailers including the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience.

Listen to iconic Disney hits featuring some of Minnie's favorite songs reimagined by top artists in the Lofi space with a chill new vibe perfect for studying, creating, or unwinding.

The immersive online store celebrates the wonder of Disney music by giving fans a virtual way to discover, listen to, learn about and easily purchase soundtracks and songs from Disney’s extensive catalog.

Track Listing:

1. “Circle of Life" ( The Lion King ) – Team Astro

) – Team Astro 2. “Colors of the Wind” ( Pocahontas) – WYS

– WYS 3. “You’ll Be in My Heart” ( Tarzan) – Jeff Kaale

– Jeff Kaale 4. “I Won't Say (I’m In Love)” (Hercules) – Gnarly

– Gnarly 5. “Reflection” (Mulan ) – Philanthrope

) – Philanthrope 6. “Beauty and the Beast” ( Beauty and the Beast) – Hippo Dreams

– Hippo Dreams 7. “When You Wish Upon a Star” ( Pinocchio ) – Jazzinuf

) – Jazzinuf 8. “The Bare Necessities” ( The Jungle Book) – Pastels

– Pastels 9. “Winnie the Pooh” ( Winnie the Pooh) – Sagun

– Sagun 10. “Chim Chim Cher-ee” ( Mary Poppins) – Hoogway

– Hoogway 11. “Strangers Like Me” ( Tarzan ) – mommy

) – mommy 12. “I'll Make a Man Out of You” ( Mulan) – Kerusu

– Kerusu 13. “When Will My Life Begin?” ( Tangled) – Ruth de las Plantas

– Ruth de las Plantas 14. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” ( Encanto) – Otelsa

– Otelsa 15. “Let It Go” (Frozen ) – eevee

) – eevee 16. “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” (Cinderella) – Made in M

