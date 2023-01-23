ESPN Signs Deal to Cover 8 Association of Pickleball Professionals Tournaments

ESPN and the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) announced an agreement for ESPN2 to broadcast eight, one-hour event recap shows on ESPN2, and ESPN+ to stream more than 200 hours of live coverage of eight of the APP Tour’s 2023 events, expanding coverage of one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.

All eight tournaments will stream on ESPN+, highlighted by: The 2023 APP Daytona Beach Open (Feb. 9 – 12), held at one of pickleball’s most remarkable venues – Pictona at Holly Hill – featuring 49 courts and a 1,500-seat stadium for championship play. The 2023 APP New York City Open (May 24 – 28), taking place at the world-famous Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows. Pickleball’s crown jewel, staged in one of the most famous sports venues worldwide, where more than 1,200 players will compete in New York’s biggest pickleball event. The 2023 APP season finale ( 30 – Dec. 3) in Houston, the culmination of the 2023 APP Tour season where the champions of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles will be crowned.

The remaining tournaments streaming live on ESPN+ are Newport Beach, Calif. (June 29 – July 2), Philadelphia (Aug. 24 – 27), Chicago (Aug. 31 – Sept. 3), and Dallas (Oct. 5 – 8).

ESPN+ coverage of the 2023 APP season will kick off with the Daytona Beach Open in February and a recap will air on Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Full details of the 2023 schedule are available at APPTour.org. Intersport will produce coverage of the APP Tour in association with ESPN.

What they’re saying: