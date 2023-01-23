WaterWorld Performer Rushed to the Hospital Following Possible Drowning at Universal Studios Hollywood

A possible drowning occurred at Universal Studios Hollywood’s WaterWorld show this afternoon, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- A performer in the long-running WaterWorld show at Universal Studios Hollywood is in an unknown condition after a possible drowning call was reported Monday afternoon.
- A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said that "details surrounding the event are under review. As always, safety is our top priority in our day-to-day operations."
- According to a witness, the performer was on top of a tower and performed a regular stunt fall into the water. From there, other employees noticed he was missing and went into the water to retrieve him.
- The performer required CPR, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
- As the performer was taken backstage, the show was canceled and guests were escorted out.
- As of publishing, the condition of the performer is unknown. We’ll update this post with additional information as we receive it.