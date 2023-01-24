According to Deadline, Disney has scheduled an in person upfront event on May 16th at New York’s Javits Center.
What's Happening:
- On May 16, Disney has scheduled an in person upfront event at New York’s Javits Center.
- This is the annual pitch on behalf of the company's many linear and streaming platforms.
- Last year, the event was held at Lower Manhattan’s Basketball City.
- The event will be held at the North Javits Center, a section of New York's massive convention venue that has recently undergone extensive renovations.
- It has been a turbulent one for them to pitch to buyers, with many forecasters advertising less after widespread deterioration in 2022.
- With high inflation and interest rates, companies are continuing to deal with viewers steering away from linear TV.
- ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is expected to be at the Javits event in person. Last year, he tested positive for Covid and needed to appear via satellite.
- This year's event will be found on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, ABC, and FX, as well as other major outlets.