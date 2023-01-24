Pixar Celebrates Oscar Nomination For “Turning Red”

Pixar Animation Studios is celebrating their now Oscar nominated feature, Turning Red, on their social media accounts.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this morning, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced and there were numerous nominees that represented the Walt Disney Company, their social media

One of the five nominations this year for Best Animated Feature is their release, Turning Red, which introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

In a category that many can argue was basically designed for winners from Disney, the Best Animated Feature category only has one Disney title in it. 2022 was a strong year for animation, and that also shows the quality of Turning Red, now in the running against good company – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, The Sea Beast, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

Turning Red ’s Director, Domee Shi, is no stranger to the Academy Awards. She previously won an Oscar for her animated short, Bao, which debuted theatrically in 2018 attached to Incredibles 2. Shi took to her own Instagram earlier today, sharing the news on her personal story.

