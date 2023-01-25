“20/20” Asks if a Mother’s Death Was a Slip and Fall or Something More Sinister

This week, ABC’s 20/20 asks if it’s a slip and fall or something more sinister when a mother of two is found dead in a luxury Manhattan apartment?
- When Shele Covlin — a 47-year-old mother of two and successful banker — is found dead in her bathtub in her luxury apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, it seems at first like a tragic accident. But family members quickly grow suspicious of her estranged husband, Rod Covlin, especially after authorities exhume her body and come to a shocking conclusion: Shele was strangled.
- In a new 20/20, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent and “20/20″ contributing anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the secrets uncovered during the years-long investigation, ranging from allegations of domestic abuse to the revelation that Shele had decided to cut Rod out of her multimillion-dollar will just a day before authorities found her dead, that eventually put Rod behind bars.
- The two-hour program features interviews with key family members of the estranged couple; Rod’s ex-girlfriend, who gave evidence that helped authorities crack the case; the attorney who provided legal counsel for Shele in her divorce and custody battle; the NYPD detectives who worked on the case; and more.
- 20/20 airs Friday, January 27th (9:01-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
