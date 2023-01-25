Searchlight Pictures’ and Sam Mendes’ moving drama Empire of Light will be available next month on Blu-ray and DVD.

What's Happening:

From acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall) comes the moving and Academy Award nominated Empire of Light .

. This deeply personal tale of love, friendship and compassion set around a fading cinema in an English coastal town in the 1980s, has been described as “an achingly lovely film – the best Sam Mendes has yet made” (Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair) and features an acclaimed performance from Olivia Colman as a cinema manager coping with mental health issues.

The film arrives on Digital February 7 and Blu-ray and DVD on February 21, with never-before-seen bonus content featuring Sam Mendes and the cast that uncovers the story’s origins and the director’s love of cinema.

Empire of Light Synopsis:

From director and writer Sam Mendes ( 1917 and Skyfall ), Empire of Light is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times.

Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary (Olivia Colman), a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity.

Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema, and community.

Bonus Features:

Featurette- Creating Empire of Light – Go behind the scenes of this personal film with writer-director Sam Mendes, and uncover the story’s origins and the director’s love of cinema. See how the perfect location was found to rebuild a classic movie theater that had the cast in awe.

