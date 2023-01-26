According to Variety, Nielsen’s 2022 streaming chart revealed what the most popular titles were last year, and there are a few that we would like to recognize.

What's Happening:

Nielsen’s 2022 streaming chart shared what the top 10 most streamed titles in 2022.

Those with little ones are probably familiar with the children's show Bluey on Disney+

on The list also includes reruns of ABC Grey’s Anatomy .

was the number one most streamed title of the year. This film has a much loved soundtrack featuring original songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

had more than double the watch time of the next most-viewed movies, which were Pixar’s and Universal/Illumination’s on Netflix. If you're wondering what received the number one position on Nielsen’s 2022 streaming chart, it was Netflix’s blockbuster Stranger Things, which was the most streamed TV show and overall program in the U.S. last year.